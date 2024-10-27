Ryan Warsofsky

Sharks continue 'embarrassing' NHL season on wrong side of history

By Sheng Peng

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks are setting the wrong kind of history…again.

The 0-7-2 Sharks lost their ninth-straight to start this season, a 7-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

They’re the first team in NHL history to start back-to-back seasons with nine straight losses.

“It’s embarrassing,” Warsofsky said. “Truly embarrassing.”

Last year’s Sharks started 0-10-1.

Game 10 and 11 is where San Jose really lost the plot last season, dropping back-to-back 10 spots, 10-1 versus the Vancouver Canucks, then 10-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game 10 for the Sharks this year is Monday in Utah.

“Tomorrow is a new day. We’re going to get back at it. We’re going to find ways to improve, and we’re going to get our first win in Utah,” alternate captain Mario Ferraro said defiantly.

The San Jose locker room, understandably so, keeps saying that they don’t want to talk about last season. But they’re now joined in infamy with last season’s Sharks.

