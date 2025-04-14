Breaking News

Report: Sharks captain Couture to announce end of NHL career Tuesday

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

It appears to be the end of an era for the Sharks.

Veteran San Jose center Logan Couture will announce the end of his NHL career in a press conference on Tuesday at SAP Center, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Couture was selected by the Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, debuting in the 2009-10 season, and played 14-plus seasons with San Jose before suffering a deep groin issue, specifically osteitis pubis, in January 2024. Couture has not played since, and missed the entire 2024-25 NHL season as he attempted to work his way back to the ice.

In 933 career games with San Jose, Couture, a two-time NHL All-Star, recorded 701 points (323 goals, 378 assists) while being named to the 2010-11 All-Rookie Team in his first full season with the Sharks.

Couture played a pivotal role in helping lead San Jose on numerous playoff runs from 2011-2019, including three Western Conference Finals appearances (2011, 2016, 2019) and one Stanley Cup (2016) appearance during his tenure.

The 36-year-old is beloved by Sharks fans, and now appears to be hanging up his skates after a stellar career in San Jose.

San Jose Sharks

Sharks Analysis Apr 12

Sharks lead NHL in stat that could signal optimistic future

Macklin Celebrini Apr 9

Celebrini cherishes unforgettable hat trick in Sharks-Wild game

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Breaking News
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us