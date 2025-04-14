Report: Sharks captain Couture to announce end of NHL career Tuesday

It appears to be the end of an era for the Sharks.

Veteran San Jose center Logan Couture will announce the end of his NHL career in a press conference on Tuesday at SAP Center, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Monday.

#sjsharks and captain Logan Couture are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce that Couture is unable to continue his playing career as a result of injury.



Tough way to end an incredible career. Couture led playoffs (in separate years) in goals, assists and… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 14, 2025

Couture was selected by the Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, debuting in the 2009-10 season, and played 14-plus seasons with San Jose before suffering a deep groin issue, specifically osteitis pubis, in January 2024. Couture has not played since, and missed the entire 2024-25 NHL season as he attempted to work his way back to the ice.

In 933 career games with San Jose, Couture, a two-time NHL All-Star, recorded 701 points (323 goals, 378 assists) while being named to the 2010-11 All-Rookie Team in his first full season with the Sharks.

Couture played a pivotal role in helping lead San Jose on numerous playoff runs from 2011-2019, including three Western Conference Finals appearances (2011, 2016, 2019) and one Stanley Cup (2016) appearance during his tenure.

The 36-year-old is beloved by Sharks fans, and now appears to be hanging up his skates after a stellar career in San Jose.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast