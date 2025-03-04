Sharks holding Vanecek out vs. Sabres for trade purposes

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

BUFFALO — Vitek Vanecek, who was supposed to start for the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, is being held out for trade purposes.

At the moment, Vanecek’s trade destination is unknown. He is still scheduled to back up Alexandar Georgiev against the Sabres.

It’s a back-to-back start for Georgiev, who stopped 25-of-27 shots to guide the Sharks past the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 shootout win on Monday.

The San Jose Sharks acquired Vanecek and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New Jersey Devils for Kaapo Kahkonen last trade deadline.

Vanecek, recovering from a groin injury, didn’t play for San Jose last season, and has suffered an injury-plagued campaign this year. He fractured a cheek when an errant puck hit him on the bench in mid-December, and he missed almost two months.

Vanecek is 3-10-3 with an .883 Save %, but has extensive starting experience.

The 29-year-old is a pending UFA and carries a $3.4 million AAV cap hit.

