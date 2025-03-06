Sharks trade Sturm to Panthers for fourth-round NHL draft pick

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

DENVER — The Sharks have traded Nico Sturm.

San Jose sent Sturm and a 2027 seventh-round NHL draft pick to the Florida Panthers for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The Sharks signed Sturm, 29, to a three-year contract in the summer of 2022.

Since then, the fan favorite has been a reliable two-way center and an always-candid quote, through good times and bad, mostly bad.

Sturm recorded six goals and 13 points for the Sharks this season. He also leads the NHL with a 62.7 Faceoff Win Percentage.

In recent weeks, Sturm seemed resigned to the idea that he was going to get dealt: “You’re a 29-year-old UFA with no extension in place. You got to be realistic about it.”

Sturm also has played for the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche, winning a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022.

