Sharks on pace for historically bad stat in NHL salary-cap era

OTTAWA — The Sharks are on pace to be historically bad — again.



San Jose's current .320 points percentage is set to challenge the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ salary cap era-worst .275, which has been in place since the 2005-06 NHL season.

Following the Sharks' 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre, the Sharks are 5-24-4 since Dec. 5, a .212 points percentage.

And, after blowing another third-period lead, San Jose has an NHL-worst .450 winning percentage after leading two periods.

How bad is that?

Only the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs have perfect winning records with a lead going into the third period.

It gets worse.

No team this year, except for the Sharks, has below a .682 winning percentage after leading two periods.

