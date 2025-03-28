San Jose Sharks learning to play with third-period lead sign of solid progress

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

When a team is in last place, they look for small-but-real victories, examples of progress as a unit.

For the San Jose Sharks, maybe they’re learning to play with leads better?

On March 1, they lost 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators after blowing another third-period lead.

At that point, the Sharks had an NHL-worst .450 Winning Percentage Leading After Two Periods, which would be the worst mark in the salary cap era, just below the 2005-06 St. Louis Blues’ .500.

Since then, however, San Jose has won three straight games leading after two periods: March 4 at the Buffalo Sabres, March 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks and Thursday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, raising that gruesome .450 to a less-abominable .522.

Yes, the Sharks blew a 5-3 lead to the Leafs, giving up two last-minute goals with Toronto’s goalie pulled. San Jose needed the shootout to come away with the win.

