Sharks Analysis

Sharks snap eight-game skid, show ‘what it takes to win' vs. Lightning

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

“That’s what it takes to win in this league.”

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky wasn’t talking about goals by Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro, or even Yaroslav Askarov’s 23 saves, in the San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Warsofsky was talking about the heart shown by the Sharks tonight, all of them, on the heels of one of their worst efforts of the season, a 4-0 New Year’s Eve embarrassment to the Philadelphia Flyers.

There was a commitment to crashing the net, literally.

San Jose Sharks

Tyler Toffoli Jan 3

Sharks edge Lightning for first home win since November

Sharks Analysis Jan 1

Why Sharks are in good place despite eight-game losing streak

Luke Kunin (11) gives no quarter forechecking Emil Lilleberg (78), and both up-end Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kunin and Lilleberg went to the box, a fair and even-up call, and Vasilevskiy got up unscathed, no problem.

But more important was Kunin’s no-surrender hustle, which helped set a tone for the Sharks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Sharks AnalysisRyan WarsofskyTyler ToffoliLuke KuninMario Ferraro
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us