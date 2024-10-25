Warsofsky calls out Sharks' top line after loss to Kings

Mikael Granlund

LOS ANGELES — The last time the San Jose Sharks had a lead?

Six games ago, in Dallas, 35:12 into a contest they dropped 3-2 in the shootout.

That was also the Sharks’ last point. They’re now 0-6-2, after a 3-2 loss on Thursday night to the Los Angeles Kings.

In the last five games, the Sharks have spotted the opposition 3-0 (Kings), 1-0 (Anaheim Ducks), 2-0 (Colorado Avalanche), 2-0 (Winnipeg Jets), and 3-0 (Chicago Blackhawks) leads.

The Kings also hung a -3 on the San Jose Sharks’ top line.

