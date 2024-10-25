Warsofsky calls out Sharks' top line after loss to Kings

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LOS ANGELES — The last time the San Jose Sharks had a lead?

Six games ago, in Dallas, 35:12 into a contest they dropped 3-2 in the shootout.

That was also the Sharks’ last point. They’re now 0-6-2, after a 3-2 loss on Thursday night to the Los Angeles Kings.

#SJSharks are 1st team to go winless in 1st 8 games of back-to-back seasons since the Bruins in 1960-61 and 1961-62 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 25, 2024

In the last five games, the Sharks have spotted the opposition 3-0 (Kings), 1-0 (Anaheim Ducks), 2-0 (Colorado Avalanche), 2-0 (Winnipeg Jets), and 3-0 (Chicago Blackhawks) leads.

The Kings also hung a -3 on the San Jose Sharks’ top line.

