Ryan Warsofsky

Sharks loss to Panthers shows blueprint toward Stanley Cup contention

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Sharks saw, hopefully, their future on Saturday night.

I’m not talking about San Jose's one-sided 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers or forcing goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to make 49 ultimately fruitless saves.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Tyler Toffoli scored a late goal.

I’m talking about the 2024 Stanley Cup champions and the distance between them and the rebuilding Sharks.

“They’re competitive, they’re big, they’re heavy. They get on you. They never quit" San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said of the Panthers after Saturday's morning skate. They come at you in waves. They got goaltending, they got the big defensemen. I mean, they’ve got it all. That’s the reason why they won the Stanley Cup. But what I like is they’re ultra-competitive.”

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Ryan WarsofskySharks Analysis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us