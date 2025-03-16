Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky addresses Sharks' willingness to stand up for youngsters

By Sheng Peng

Ryan Warsofsky is tired of hearing about it … and that’s a good thing.

The Sharks coach took multiple questions about San Jose standing up for each other after a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday at SAP Center, from newcomer Zack Ostapchuk squaring off with the feared Tom Wilson to Mario Ferraro and Vincent Desharnais trying to get Pierre Dubois to drop the gloves after a late Dubois hit on Will Smith.

“We’ve responded all year. I don’t know why it’s such a big story. When young players get hit or anyone takes liberty with young players, we’re going to respond,” Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky isn’t wrong, for the most part, but this was a big story in December, when Kevin Stenlund boarded Macklin Celebrini in Utah, to a debatable response.

But since then, there’s been no doubt, at least in my mind, about the Sharks’ willingness to stand up for their youngsters, led by alternate captain Barclay Goodrow and others.

