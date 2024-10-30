Sharks Analysis

Aggressive Sharks changing narrative after ‘taking' win vs. Kings

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage.

The Sharks took the game away from their opponent Tuesday night.

Entering the third period against the Los Angeles Kings, the score was tied at one apiece, off Jake Walman’s first goal as a Shark. The Kings had controlled most of the middle frame — per Natural Stat Trick, they had a 31-10 5-on-5 Shot Attempts, 15-5 Scoring Chances, and 7-1 High-Danger edge — but the Sharks just needed one good period to get two points.

How many times has San Jose failed to do that, in this exact spot, over the last few seasons?

Instead, the Sharks were up for the moment, jumping on the Kings in the first few minutes of the final frame, getting the first six shots and the first goal of the period, from Fabian Zetterlund.

Los Angeles didn’t get a shot in the third period until 8:31 in.

San Jose Sharks

This article tagged under:

Sharks AnalysisRyan Warsofsky
