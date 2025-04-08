Sharks defenseman Mukhamadullin suffers season-ending injury

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

Shakir Mukhamadullin’s 2024-25 season is over.

This means not only is his Sharks season done, but so is his chance to help the San Jose Barracuda in the upcoming AHL playoffs.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, a bright spot in another dismal Sharks season, suffered a brutal upper-body injury on Apr. 1, when the Anaheim Ducks’ Frank Vatrano took him into the boards.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman was spotted in a sling for his left arm days later.

It’s believed to be a shoulder injury, though the Sharks declined to confirm that.

“We’re not there yet,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said, when asked if Mukhamadullin will require surgery.

A full recovery is expected.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect, after struggling to start the season in part because of a serious groin injury, was enjoying a breakout March, fulfilling some of the potential that made him a New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick in 2020 and a centerpiece of 2023’s Timo Meier trade.

