Shakir Mukhamadullin

Young Sharks defenseman finally putting together impressive NHL tape

By Sheng Peng

It’s hard to learn how to play defense in the NHL.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, who played a career-high 24:15 in the Sharks’ 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday at SAP Center, is a prime example of that.

The 23-year-old, the 2020 New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick, finally is putting together consistently strong NHL tape after a long and non-linear development in the KHL and AHL.

Notably, he’s killing or influencing plays defensively on a fairly regular basis in the best league in the world.

But he still is going to have his rough patches ... and that’s okay.

