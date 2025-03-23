Young Sharks defenseman finally putting together impressive NHL tape

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

It’s hard to learn how to play defense in the NHL.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, who played a career-high 24:15 in the Sharks’ 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday at SAP Center, is a prime example of that.

The 23-year-old, the 2020 New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick, finally is putting together consistently strong NHL tape after a long and non-linear development in the KHL and AHL.

Notably, he’s killing or influencing plays defensively on a fairly regular basis in the best league in the world.

But he still is going to have his rough patches ... and that’s okay.

