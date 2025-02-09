NHL

Sharks' early lead vanishes quickly in blowout loss to Stars

By Stephen Ellison

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: William Eklund #72 of the San Jose Sharks is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period at SAP Center on February 08, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks once again jumped out to an early lead Saturday night against the Dallas Stars only to see it vanish -- and then some.

William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund opened the scoring with goals at 1:25 and 2:46, respectively, to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead before the Stars methodically reeled off seven unanswered goals on the way to beating the Sharks 8-3 in front a sellout crowd on Celebrating Black History night at SAP Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Matt Duchene scored two goals for Dallas.

Former Sharks Mikael Granlund and Codi Ceci returned to San Jose just days after being traded to the Stars.

Mason Marchment, son of late former Sharks star Bryan Marchment, gave Dallas a 3-2 lead in the first period.

Eklund's goal extended his points streak to six games.

It was the Sharks' final game before the NHL takes a two-week break for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off. San Jose doesn't play again until Feb. 23.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NHLSan Jose Sharks
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us