Sharks' early lead vanishes quickly in blowout loss to Stars

The San Jose Sharks once again jumped out to an early lead Saturday night against the Dallas Stars only to see it vanish -- and then some.

William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund opened the scoring with goals at 1:25 and 2:46, respectively, to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead before the Stars methodically reeled off seven unanswered goals on the way to beating the Sharks 8-3 in front a sellout crowd on Celebrating Black History night at SAP Center.

Matt Duchene scored two goals for Dallas.

Former Sharks Mikael Granlund and Codi Ceci returned to San Jose just days after being traded to the Stars.

Mason Marchment, son of late former Sharks star Bryan Marchment, gave Dallas a 3-2 lead in the first period.

Eklund's goal extended his points streak to six games.

It was the Sharks' final game before the NHL takes a two-week break for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off. San Jose doesn't play again until Feb. 23.