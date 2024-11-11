NHL

Sharks' Blackwood stops 44 shots in shutout win over Devils

By Allan Kreda

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 10: Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the San Jose Sharks stops a shot during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on November 10, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The San Jose Sharks defeated the New Jersey Devils 1-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Nico Sturm scored late in the first period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Sunday night.

Sturm scored his third goal of the season when his backhand caromed off New Jersey’s Timo Meier and past Devils netminder Jake Allen with less than four minutes to play in the opening period. Carl Grundstrom and Henry Thrun assisted.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Blackwood, who played five seasons for the Devils before he was traded to the Sharks in June 2023, recorded the 11th shutout of his career in his first game as a visiting netminder at Prudential Center.

The loss ended the Devils's three-game winning streak. New Jersey was coming off Saturday’s 4-3 comeback overtime road win against the Islanders.

Allen made 26 saves.

Takeaways

Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, the top overall pick in last June’s draft, made his debut against an Eastern Conference opponent in his fourth game and first road game this season. The 18-year-old Celebrini has three goals and four points overall. He recently returned after missing 12 games with a hip injury.

Sports

NFL power rankings 14 hours ago

NFL power rankings: Where 49ers sit after shaky win vs. Bucs

49ers 20 hours ago

Moody shrugs off 3 missed FGs to kick 49ers past Buccaneers 23-20 in McCaffrey's season debut

Key moments

Blackwood stopped former teammate Jesper Bratt on a partial breakaway in the last minute of the second period. He denied Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes with a pad save midway through the third and stopped a long shot by Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon at 12:28 of the third.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Key stat

The Sharks came into the game with a 1-5-1 road record. Their victory Sunday was their first road win in regulation. San Jose’s other win away from home was a 5-4 overtime victory at Utah on Oct. 28.

New Jersey fell to 4-3-2 on home ice. The Devils are 6-3-0 on the road.

Up Next:

Sharks: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night to continue a four-game road trip.

Devils: Visit Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHL
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us