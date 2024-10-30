NHL

3rd-period rally lifts Sharks over Kings

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 29: William Eklund #72 of the San Jose Sharks takes a shot on goal in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center on October 29, 2024 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Tyler Toffoli scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Jake Walman had his second straight 3-point game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight win after going winless through their first nine games.

Walman scored one goal and had two assists, Fabian Zetterlund scored a key third-period goal, and William Eklund added an empty-netter. Walman had three assists in Monday’s 5-4 overtime victory over Utah.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek had 26 saves.

Akil Thomas and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings and David Rittich turned back 17 shots.

Takeaways

The Kings, who were seeking their fifth win in six games, were without star forward Kevin Fiala, who was scratched after missing a meeting, a team protocol violation.

Forward Ethan Cardwell made his NHL debut Tuesday, logging just under 12 minutes of ice time after the Sharks recalled the 22-year-old from the San Jose Barracuda earlier in the day. San Jose placed forward Ty Dellandrea on the injured list earlier in a corresponding move.

Sports

San Francisco 49ers 18 hours ago

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announces death of 1-year-old daughter

Brandin Podziemski Oct 28

Without Steph, Warriors will discover if depth as good as advertised

Key moment

Toffoli scored his sixth goal of the season on a backhander with just under nine minutes left in the game to break a 2-2 tie and put San Jose on top for good. Walman assisted.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Key stat

The teams were a combined O for 10 on power plays. The Kings failed to capitalize on six man-up opportunities and the Sharks four.

Up Next

The Kings host Vegas on Wednesday night, and San Jose hosts Chicago on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHLSan Jose Sharks
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us