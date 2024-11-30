Sharks fan's annual Thanksgiving Day hockey game continues growing

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Instead of football on Thanksgiving, how about a side of hockey?

For the past 14 years, lifelong Sharks fan Zubair Jeewanjee has hosted and played in the Turkey Cup, a Thanksgiving morning adult league hockey game at Sharks Ice.

“The Turkey Cup started because the only Thanksgiving morning options seemed to be running a marathon or playing football — neither of which I enjoyed as much as my community at the rink,” Turkey Cup founder and adult hockey league devotee Jeewanjee told San Jose Hockey Now. “I wanted to give the people I love a chance to come together around the game we all share a passion for. What began as a simple gathering has grown into something far bigger and more meaningful than I ever imagined.”

Jeewanjee says there now is a waitlist to play in the 90-minute, 5:30 A.M. faceoff game, and tenured Turkey Cuppers come from Southern California, Reno, Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont, and even Scotland for the annual tradition.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast