Young Sharks experiencing emotional ‘human side' of NHL trade deadline

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

DENVER — The young San Jose Sharks players are undergoing an NHL-trade-deadline trial by fire.

The high of Tuesday’s 6-2 road win over the Buffalo Sabres already was a little marred by goalie Vitek Vanecek being held out for trade purposes.

But that doesn’t compare to Thursday's road game against the Colorado Avalanche: In short order, Nico Sturm was traded, Luke Kunin and Jake Walman were held out for trade reasons, and then Walman was officially dealt to the Edmonton Oilers.

So, it’s no surprise the Sharks looked dazed throughout a 7-3 loss to the high-flying Avs.

"A lot going on, and I think we saw the human side of our game tonight with our players,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said after the game. “End of a road trip against this type of team, you sensed maybe a little bit of a mentally we weren’t all there, and you could see that tonight right off the puck drop.”

But despite the losses of veterans Sturm and Walman and the potential loss of alternate captain Kunin, the San Jose locker room still has leaders, and they spoke up with simple-but-clear messaging after Thursday's shellacking.

“The guys who are here, we have to perform,” alternate captain Tyler Toffoli said. “We can’t just wait around and sit on your ass for 18 games and get our asses kicked every night.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast