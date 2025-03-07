NHL Trade Deadline

Young Sharks experiencing emotional ‘human side' of NHL trade deadline

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

DENVER — The young San Jose Sharks players are undergoing an NHL-trade-deadline trial by fire.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The high of Tuesday’s 6-2 road win over the Buffalo Sabres already was a little marred by goalie Vitek Vanecek being held out for trade purposes.

But that doesn’t compare to Thursday's road game against the Colorado Avalanche: In short order, Nico Sturm was traded, Luke Kunin and Jake Walman were held out for trade reasons, and then Walman was officially dealt to the Edmonton Oilers.

So, it’s no surprise the Sharks looked dazed throughout a 7-3 loss to the high-flying Avs.

"A lot going on, and I think we saw the human side of our game tonight with our players,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said after the game. “End of a road trip against this type of team, you sensed maybe a little bit of a mentally we weren’t all there, and you could see that tonight right off the puck drop.”

But despite the losses of veterans Sturm and Walman and the potential loss of alternate captain Kunin, the San Jose locker room still has leaders, and they spoke up with simple-but-clear messaging after Thursday's shellacking.

San Jose Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic Mar 5

Sharks' Vlasic sets NHL shot-blocking record with No. 2,165 in win over Sabres

NHL Mar 4

Sharks battle back to stun Leafs in shootout, snap 8-game skid

“The guys who are here, we have to perform,” alternate captain Tyler Toffoli said. “We can’t just wait around and sit on your ass for 18 games and get our asses kicked every night.”

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

NHL Trade DeadlineRyan WarsofskyJake WalmanNico Sturm
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us