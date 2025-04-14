Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli makes NHL history with 30th goal in Sharks' loss to Flames

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tyler Toffoli will need one more stop to match an NHL record.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Toffoli scored his 30th goal of the season on Sunday night, in the Sharks’ 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

It was the fourth different team where the veteran sniper has reached that milestone: The Los Angeles Kings in 2015-16, the Flames in 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets last year, and now, the Sharks.

When we sing Toffoli’s praises, of course, it’s not just about the scoring.

“He’s been outstanding for our group. The goal-scoring is one thing, but what he does for our dressing room as a leader, helping these young players,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Toffoli. “As much as Toff wants to score, he wants to win, and that’s what we need around here. We need guys that want to win and love to win more than they hate to lose. And that’s what Toff is all about.”

San Jose Sharks

Sharks Analysis Apr 12

Sharks lead NHL in stat that could signal optimistic future

Macklin Celebrini Apr 9

Celebrini cherishes unforgettable hat trick in Sharks-Wild game

An alternate captain and a 2014 Stanley Cup champion, Toffoli has been a big brother to teen Sharks Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, a guy who connects everybody in the locker room, and a good example of winning.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Tyler Toffoli
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us