Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli to use Pride tape during warmups for Sharks-Wild game

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Tyler Toffoli is happy to represent once again when the Sharks host their annual Pride Night on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.

Toffoli told San Jose Hockey Now that he will, as he often does, use Pride tape on his stick during warmups.

“I know it’s a really big deal here, it’s really important, and something that my wife and I support,” Toffoli said of Pride Night.

Toffoli’s support goes beyond the tape.

“I’m down for whatever way,” Toffoli said.

Toffoli and his wife Cat showed that in August, when they walked in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade shortly after moving to the Bay Area.

San Jose Sharks

Tyler Toffoli Jan 3

Sharks edge Lightning for first home win since November

Sharks Analysis Jan 1

Why Sharks are in good place despite eight-game losing streak

“It was just one of those things that, when we got asked, my wife and I said yes immediately, and we had a great time,” Toffoli said. “It’s a great event, something that obviously is a really big, a really big deal here in San Jose and in California, in general.”

This article tagged under:

Tyler Toffoli
