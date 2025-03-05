Vitek Vanecek

Sharks trade goalie Vanecek to Panthers for winger Giles

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

DENVER — Vitek Vanecek's tenure with the Sharks is over.

San Jose traded Vanecek to the Florida Panthers for center/winger Patrick Giles on Wednesday, the Sharks announced shortly after the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds first reported the news.

Giles, 25, was signed as a free agent out of Boston College by the Panthers before the 2022-23 NHL season.

The 6-foot-5 forward has five goals and seven points in 39 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season. He had made his NHL debut this year, after a strong preseason. In nine games with the Panthers, Giles had zero points and played 7:23 a night.

