What Celebrini, Sharks can learn from veteran center Wennberg

Young San Jose Sharks forwards such as Macklin Celebrini and company can learn a lot from veteran center Alex Wennberg.

Specifically, they can learn to value the puck like the 30-year-old center does.

Four Wennberg (21) passes, of varying skill and vision, connect in this sequence, early in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Also noteworthy is his high-end puck protection and stickhandling skills. But point is, Wennberg doesn’t try a lot of hope passes or give the puck away easy.

“He creates a lot of space for himself. He’s got a lot of poise with the puck,” Mario Ferraro said of Wennberg. “He draws some coverage and then guys open up for him and he makes those plays.”

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky agreed that Wennberg is a model of puck management for a skill forward: “We got to value the puck, especially in areas where we can score goals. I thought we’ve gotten better this year, breaking out pucks and valuing it that way and supporting it when we’re in trouble, but in the offensive zone is probably the next step.”

