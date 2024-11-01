Smith's patience giving him, Sharks utmost confidence after struggles

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Will Smith is a very confident person.

You can tell that, from the second that you meet him.

So maybe that’s one of the reasons why the Sharks had the confidence themselves to start and develop him in the NHL, despite his obvious struggles, albeit through just eight games.

He isn’t just any prospect.

Both Smith and the Sharks had their faith rewarded on Halloween night, as Smith fell just short of a hat trick with a pair of goals, leading San Jose to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 19-year-old, pointless through eight NHL games, many calling for him to be demoted to the AHL, had the temerity to call his first NHL goal before the game. It’s arrogance if you can’t back it up — it’s confidence if you can.

And Will Smith backed it up with back-to-back snipes off lightning releases.

