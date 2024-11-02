Will Smith

Sharks' Walman reveals hilarious origin of Smith's ‘Puppy' nickname

By Sheng Peng

Correction: Will Smith’s nickname is “Puppy”.

The nickname, catching on in the San Jose Sharks locker room, was originated by defenseman Jake Walman, after Luh Tyler and Bossman Dlow’s definitely NSFW song “2 Slippery”.

Sharks color commentator Drew Remenda reported it first, after Will Smith scored his first NHL goal on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 19-year-old would add another, the eventual game-winner in a Sharks’ 3-2 victory.

“She don’t want no puppy, she want a big dog,” Bossman Dlow rapped.

