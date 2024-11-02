Sharks' Walman reveals hilarious origin of Smith's ‘Puppy' nickname

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Correction: Will Smith’s nickname is “Puppy”.

I've learned that some #SJSharks players call Will Smith "Little Puppy" — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 1, 2024

The nickname, catching on in the San Jose Sharks locker room, was originated by defenseman Jake Walman, after Luh Tyler and Bossman Dlow’s definitely NSFW song “2 Slippery”.

Sharks color commentator Drew Remenda reported it first, after Will Smith scored his first NHL goal on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 19-year-old would add another, the eventual game-winner in a Sharks’ 3-2 victory.

“She don’t want no puppy, she want a big dog,” Bossman Dlow rapped.

