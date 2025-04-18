Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It was a tale of two seasons for Sharks rookie Will Smith.

Before his homecoming against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 20, Smith had just six goals and 15 points in 40 games.

That’s not bad for a 19-year-old in his rookie campaign, but it’s not what the Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 overall pick, who had led the NCAA with 71 points in 41 games last season, was accustomed to.

In the last two months of the season though, from Jan. 20 to the end of the season, Smith was one of the best rookies in hockey, with 12 goals and 30 points in just 34 games, tied with the Philadelphia Flyers’ Matvei Michkov in trailing just teammate Macklin Celebrini’s 31 points for the rookie lead in that period.

Smith’s next step is turning himself into a winning player.

That means getting stronger and quicker this offseason.

“Taking rims, my shot, and also just battle work,” Smith said about what he wants to improve on the ice next year. “You’re playing against grown men in the best league in the world, so you have to be good at protecting the puck.”

In his exit interview Thursday, Smith also spoke about why he gets along so well with now-best friend Celebrini, getting back to playing center in the NHL and his favorite moment this season.

