Will Smith

Smith showcases potential with statement game in Sharks' loss

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

BOSTON — Will Smith had a statement game.

If you’re one of the many who thought he should be in the AHL — one of those who believed he wasn’t getting better in the NHL?

Smith responded with a goal and an assist in the Sharks’ 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

But more important than the points is how Will Smith did it, showing improvement in various facets of his game.

There’s the defense on John Beecher (19) trying to exit. Quick mind and feet and stick turn it over.

There’s the confidence on the give-and-go with Mikael Granlund (64). Smith’s bread and butter should be his confidence with the puck, but that’s flagged at times this season.

“I just kind of try to angle [John Beecher]. Coughed it up and had a little give-and-go with Granny and shot it on net and it went in,” Smith said.

Will Smith
