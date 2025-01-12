Will Smith

Smith continuing to learn on the job after benching vs. Wild

By Sheng Peng

Will Smith, like the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, is learning on the job.

It’s normal for a teenager in the NHL to be down, then up, then down again. It’s normal for a young team to be down, then up, then down again.

Generally, you can divide both Smith and San Jose’s seasons so far in three parts.

For Smith, he had zero points in his first eight games. Then, he enjoyed an 11 points-in-14-games run. However, over his last 15 appearances, he has just three points.

It’s not just about points, of course, but they paint a picture.

Will Smith
