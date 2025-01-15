William Eklund

Eklund developing into winning player for young Sharks team

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

William Eklund hasn’t won a lot in his career, but he’s becoming a winning player.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The offense is obvious: The San Jose Sharks winger put up three points in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, highlighted by this brilliant pass to Nico Sturm.

When did Eklund see Sturm?

“From the beginning, pretty much. Saw the three guys on me,” he said. “When I turned my back a little bit, I saw Nico coming there, and he made a hell of a play on the breakaway.”

The 22-year-old is on pace for the first 60-point campaign of his career, on the heels of 45 points in his first full season last year.

San Jose Sharks

Tyler Toffoli Jan 3

Sharks edge Lightning for first home win since November

Sharks Analysis Jan 1

Why Sharks are in good place despite eight-game losing streak

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

William Eklund
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us