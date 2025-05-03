William Eklund

Sharks' William Eklund stable after cut by skate in World Championships tune-up

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sharks winger William Eklund, hopefully, can breathe a sigh of relief. But he’s not out of the woods yet.

Eklund, representing Team Sweden, appeared to be cut in the left wrist by a Filip Hronek skate in a World Championships tune-up game against Czechia.

Sportbladet reported that the Sharks star was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The game was played in Brno, Czechia.

“He’s stable,” Todd Diamond, Eklund’s agent, told San Jose Hockey Now. “Looks like it didn’t cut key tendons or nerves at the moment.”

That’s a promising initial report, considering how bad the injury looked, but it still sounds like wait-and-see.

