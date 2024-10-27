Eklund, Ferraro anticipate ‘strange' feeling facing Hertl

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LAS VEGAS — It’s going to be an odd sight for the Sharks on Saturday night: Tomas Hertl in a Vegas Golden Knights uniform.

“That will be strange. It’s going to be weird to see him out there,” William Eklund, who played with Hertl from 2021 to 2024 in San Jose, said.

The Sharks traded homegrown star Hertl, along with a pair of third-round draft picks, to the Golden Knights last trade deadline for David Edstrom and a 2025 first-round pick.

“It’s going to be different playing against him tonight,” Mario Ferraro, who played with Hertl from 2019 to 2024, said. “But we did an exhibition game so that kind of warmed me up a little bit, be ready for it.”

The Sharks faced Hertl for the first time in Las Vegas in their preseason finale on Oct. 5.

Regardless, Saturday night is going to be at least a little emotional for everybody, Hertl included.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast