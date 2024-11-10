What Warsofsky wants Eklund to learn from Sharks vet Granlund

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NEWARK, N.J. — Ryan Warsofsky says that William Eklund’s game has been slipping for the last couple of games.

So maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise when the Sharks coach dropped Eklund to the fourth line in the third period of Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Eklund agrees that he hasn’t been at his best.

“I want to win more pucks, down low on the forecheck,' Eklund said. "Create offense in that way.”

“When he’s engaged and he’s skating, [he’s] on top when he’s winning those puck battles,” Warsofsky said. “For a guy like him, needs a puck on a stick, and how do you get the puck on your stick? You compete and you get in and you win some battles.”

What would help? Eklund’s got to stick his nose in there more.

“He’s on the perimeter a little bit too much at times,” Warsofsky said.

