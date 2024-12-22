Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov's dominant performance presents strong case to stay in NHL

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

EDMONTON, Alberta — How long can the Sharks keep Yaroslav Askarov in the AHL?

Askarov showed once again, in a brilliant 39-save performance, that he’s the best goalie in San Jose's organization.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

This is what scouts were telling San Jose Hockey Now before the Sharks traded starter Mackenzie Blackwood two weeks ago.

Luke Kunin and Jan Rutta scored, and Askarov was especially unbeatable in the second period, when he made 23 saves, nearly equaling a 28-year-old Sharks franchise record. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure victory as San Jose's late-game issues again resurface in a 3-2 OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Rogers place.

Askarov currently is only up because Vitek Vanecek suffered an unlucky facial injury on Tuesday, when an errant puck struck him on the bench. There’s still no timeline for when Vanecek will be back.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Dec 19

Sharks make NHL history with late-game collapse vs. Avalanche

Fabian Zetterlund Dec 19

Report: Zetterlund, Sharks begin contract extension talks

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Yaroslav AskarovSharks AnalysisRyan WarsofskyMikael Granlund
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us