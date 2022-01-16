San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa Exits 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game After D.J. Jones Collision

By Alex Didion

Bosa exits 49ers-Cowboys game after collision with Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa left the 49ers' NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after a scary collision with fellow defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

The star first went to the blue medical tent on the 49ers' sideline, and was seen walking off the field with trainers prior to the end of the first half.

Bosa had three total tackles and a half-sack before coming out of the game. He was not on the sideline with the 49ers to start the second half.

