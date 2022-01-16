Nick Bosa Exits 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game After D.J. Jones Collision

Bosa exits 49ers-Cowboys game after collision with Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa left the 49ers' NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after a scary collision with fellow defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The play that got #49ers Nick Bosa hurt 🙏



He is in the blue tent currently and we are awaiting injury update. pic.twitter.com/CH5wPDZ28g — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners_) January 16, 2022

The star first went to the blue medical tent on the 49ers' sideline, and was seen walking off the field with trainers prior to the end of the first half.

#49ers Nick Bosa heading to the locker room early just prior to the half pic.twitter.com/h9HtqeUhLn — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 16, 2022

Bosa had three total tackles and a half-sack before coming out of the game. He was not on the sideline with the 49ers to start the second half.