Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Draws ‘Peaky Blinders' Comparisons With Pregame Outfit

Nikola Jokic draws 'Peaky Blinders' comparisons with pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is that Nikola Jokic or Tommy Shelby?

The Denver Nuggets center showed up to Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in an outfit that had social media buzzing.

Jokic went with an all-business look, rocking a gray suit and a black newsboy cap.

Jokic means business 👔



📺 ESPN | 8:30 PM ET pic.twitter.com/xPx1wLq13E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 18, 2023

Many fans thought the two-time MVP looked like a character from the popular British drama series "Peaky Blinders." Some even believed the outfit spelled bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic came through wearing a Peaky Blinders fit for tonight.



It’s over for the Lakers 🥶😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8HscP3GoaX — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 18, 2023

He dressed like he’s in Peaky Blinders… Nuggets in 6 😭 https://t.co/m6we8FzXEc — Calamari Stoudemire (@TheRealGahri) May 18, 2023

By order of the Peaky Blinders, take game 2 https://t.co/Exo9zN4YXa — Trang (@traaang) May 18, 2023

Bro dressed like he in Peaky Blinders, he hanging 50 on us tonight 😭 https://t.co/6gOQ9gfpmH — Erv (@FeebleMinded_) May 18, 2023

Boy pulled up like Tommy Shelby, they in trouble lol https://t.co/Zvfc5NrOup — AJ (@Aj_Marshall17) May 18, 2023

Jokic dressed like a Peaky Blinder. I'm scared for my Lakers. https://t.co/tbn8zGWoQx — vonito (@vontobemild) May 18, 2023

Jokic has been stellar this postseason regardless of his pregame look. He's posted three consecutive triple-doubles, most recently leading Denver past Los Angeles with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in Game 1.