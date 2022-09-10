No. 1 Alabama hangs on to beat Texas 20-19 in Austin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Texas was so close to being back, but Bryce Young had other things in mind.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner orchestrated a two-minute drill that set up a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds as No. 1 Alabama escaped Austin with a 20-19 victory.

The Crimson Tide struggled to find offensive consistency and clean play throughout the day. At one point, Alabama ended six consecutive drives with punts. The team ended with 15 penalties, the most for the team since Nick Saban arrived in 2007, for 100 yards.

However, after Texas grabbed a 19-17 lead with 1:29 remaining in regulation, Young and the Alabama offense did just enough to avoid a major upset.

Young started the ensuing drive with four straight completions before scampering for a 20-yard run. Once the team reached a fourth down, Will Reichard came in and nailed a 33-yard field goal to put Alabama up for good.

WOW 😱@AlabamaFTBL takes back the lead with 10 seconds remaining 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XqWyrSJfYJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Saturday’s game gave Texas flashbacks to their last meeting against Alabama in more ways than one.

The two sides last met up in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Texas starting quarterback Colt McCoy left that game with an injury as Saban won his first national title with the school.

Flash forward to Saturday, and the Longhorns suffered another heartbreaking defeat after dealing with two QB injuries.Quinn Ewers exited the game after landing on his non-throwing shoulder late in the first quarter and did not return.

In stepped Hudson Card. The sophomore signal-caller was hampered by an ankle injury but finished the game with 158 yards on 14-for-22 passing.

Alabama held a 17-16 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Texas got a crucial fourth-down stop to get the ball back.

IT'S SHORT



THE @TexasFootball defense does it again! pic.twitter.com/tYzUnuwV3d — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Texas moved the ball into field goal range before Card took a crucial third-down sack that put his team at the 32-yard line. The team turned to kicker Bert Auburn, who had been 3-for-4 to that point with a miss from 20 yards out to end the first half. The sophomore put that miss behind him and hit a 49-yarder to give Texas a 19-17 lead with 1:29 left in the fourth.

It wasn’t enough, though, as Young led Alabama on another field goal drive to pull off the win.

Next up for Alabama is a home game against Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday. Texas, meanwhile, will host UTSA.