No. 9 Miami Hurricanes Shocks No. 1 Indiana 70-68 on Last-Second Shot, Advances to Sweet 16

The Miami Hurricanes had a date with destiny on Monday.

Destiny Harden, that is.

The No. 9-seeded Hurricanes took on the No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the 2023 women's NCAA Tournament on Monday and pulled off a shocking upset.

After Yarden Garzon made a deep 3-pointer to tie the game for Indiana at 68-68 with eight seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Miami called a timeout to advance the ball. Then out of the timeout, Harden attacked the rim in the low post and got the lucky roll with 3.3 seconds to go, a basket that eventually served as the game-winner.

With no timeouts of their own, the Hoosiers had to advance the ball from their own baseline. They made it to shooting territory, but Chloe Moore-McNeil had the ball stolen from her for the final play of the game.

Harden had 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting, with forward Lola Pendande leading the way with 19 points on a 7-for-9 shooting clip.

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 22 points to go with nine rebounds, but it was not enough on the Hoosiers' home floor. They also failed to lead the entire game, only managing to tie throughout the contest but failing to get over the hump.

The Hoosiers additionally are the second No. 1 seed of the women's bracket to get eliminated in the second round. No. 1 Stanford fell to No. 8 Ole Miss 54-49 on Sunday, leaving South Carolina and Virginia Tech as the surviving top seeds entering the Sweet 16.

Miami will next play No. 4 Villanova. The Wildcats beat No. 13 Cleveland State 76-59 in the first round and No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 in the second.