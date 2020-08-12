golf

No Roars at Augusta as Masters to Be Played Without Fans

All three golf majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans, and the silence figures to be most deafening at Augusta National when the Masters is played Nov. 12-15

A detailed view of a pin flag is seen during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Masters, the major known as much for the roars of the crowd as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.

That means all three majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans, and the silence figures to be most deafening at Augusta National when the Masters is played Nov. 12-15.

From Amen Corner all the way through the back nine, players can often figure out what's happening with others just by listening. That will be missing this year, along with the azalea and dogwood blooms from having to move it from April.

Golf is coming off its first major without fans last week at the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open, moved from June to Sept. 17-20 because of the pandemic, previously announced it won't have spectators at Winged Foot.

The British Open announced in April it would be canceled this year.

