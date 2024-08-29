Novak Djokovic reaches US Open third round after opponent stops in 3rd set due to injury

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night when his opponent had to stop in the third set of their match with an injury.

Djokovic led Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 when his Serbian countryman retired. Djere was leading 4-2 in the second set when he appeared to be troubled by pain near his hip and was visited by a trainer later in the set.

It was the 90th win at the U.S. Open for Djokovic, allowing him to reach that total at all four Grand Slams. The 24-time major champion will play No. 28 seed Alexei Popyrin on Friday.