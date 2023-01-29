Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam Singles Title

Novak Djokovic defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to capture the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Novak Djokovic is the King of Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old Serbian won his 10th Australian Open singles title on Sunday after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday. Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player -- male or female.

The win also secures him his 22nd overall Grand Slam title -- a record he shares with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic will also return to world No. 1 when the new ATP rankings come out on Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

More to come…

This article tagged under:

Novak DjokovicAustralian Open
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us