Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Suns Owner Share Witty Pregame Moment in Game 5

Jokic, Suns owner share witty pregame moment in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

They don't call him the Joker for nothing.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic grabbed headlines during Sunday's Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns that didn't involve his 53-point showing.

Instead, the attention turned to one moment late in the second quarter when the two-time league MVP appeared to elbow Suns owner Mat Ishbia in an attempt to retain the ball from the sidelines to resume play.

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident but was not suspended for Game 5, with Ishbia agreeing on the decision via Twitter. He was fined $25K, however.

The 28-year-old Jokic then made amends as a Joker would do: By giving Ishbia the ball courtside after his pregame warmup ahead of Game 5 in Denver.

The two then exchanged a handshake and side hug before Jokic returned to the locker room.

During Jokic's postgame presser after Game 4, he explained how Ishbia -- or any fan for that matter -- "cannot influence the game by holding on the ball" in response to how the initial situation unfolded.

With the dust all settled and the series tied 2-2, whoever wins Game 5 will have the ball in their hands to be one win away from the Western Conference Finals.