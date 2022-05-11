NHL Playoffs

Oilers' Darnell Nurse Suspended for Head-Butting Kings' Phillip Danault

Nurse will miss the Oilers' must-win Game 6

By Eric Mullin

The Edmonton Oilers will be without one of their top players for a must-win Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for head-butting Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday.

In the second period of Los Angeles' Game 5 OT victory on Tuesday night, Nurse delivered a head-butt to the face of Danault following a save from Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

The two were involved in a scrum following the head-butt, but no penalties were called. Danault didn't sustain an injury from the blow to the head.

In a video explaining their decision, the Department of Player Safety described the incident as "not an accidental collision" and an "unacceptable head-butt."

Nurse has posted one goal, one assist and a plus-five rating through five playoff games. He led all Oilers skaters in average time on ice during the regular season (25:03) and has continued to do so in the postseason (21:45).

Oilers-Kings Game 6 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in L.A. The Kings lead the first-round series 3-2.

