Olympic Photographers Show Their Best at Menlo Park Gallery

A new exhibit in Menlo Park features the Olympic photos of a trio of veteran photographers.

9 photos
1/9
David Madison
A photo of a rowing team by David Madison.
2/9
David Madison
A photo of an Olympic swimmer by David Madison.
3/9
David Madison
A photo of a high jumper by Bay Area photographer David Madison.
4/9
John Todd
An image of an Olympic venue by John Todd from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
5/9
John Todd
A photo of an Olympic gymnast by photographer John Todd.
6/9
David Madison
1984 Olympics – Mens’ 800m Semifinal #2; Seb Coe visible at center, August 5, 1984.
7/9
David Madison
A photo of an Olympic swimmer by David Madison.
8/9
John Todd
9/9
John Todd

This article tagged under:

OlympicsOlympic GamesOlympic

