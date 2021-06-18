Olympic Photographers Show Their Best at Menlo Park Gallery Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago A new exhibit in Menlo Park features the Olympic photos of a trio of veteran photographers. 9 photos 1/9 David Madison A photo of a rowing team by David Madison. 2/9 David Madison A photo of an Olympic swimmer by David Madison. 3/9 David Madison A photo of a high jumper by Bay Area photographer David Madison. 4/9 John Todd An image of an Olympic venue by John Todd from the 2012 Olympic Games in London. 5/9 John Todd A photo of an Olympic gymnast by photographer John Todd. 6/9 David Madison 1984 Olympics – Mens’ 800m Semifinal #2; Seb Coe visible at center, August 5, 1984. 7/9 David Madison A photo of an Olympic swimmer by David Madison. 8/9 John Todd 9/9 John Todd This article tagged under: OlympicsOlympic GamesOlympic More Photo Galleries Disneyland's Famous Fireworks Will Soon Sparkle Again A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms PHOTOS: Drought Depletes California's Reservoirs Photos: Community Remembers VTA Yard Shooting Victims in San Jose