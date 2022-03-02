MLB lockout

Oracle Park Employees Worried About Keeping Jobs Amid MLB Lockout

By Terry McSweeney

An ominous cloud hangs over the 2022 baseball season. Owners are canceling the first week of the season because they can’t agree with the players union on how to divvy up billions of dollars in revenues. 

While over near the San Francisco Giants ballpark, people are wondering about jobs and staying in business. 

At EA Cafe near Oracle Park, the giddy anticipation of a new baseball season, is giving way to nervousness.

“We’ll have lost 50% of the business,” said owner Enni Yee.

And what’s keeping Yee from making more money, is team owners have locked out players, after the two sides were unable to come to terms.

“The calendar dictates we’re not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season and these games are officially canceled,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

