San Francisco Giants

Fans flood Oracle Park to cheer Giants on against the Seattle Mariners

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sea of orange and black filled Oracle Park as San Francisco Giants fans arrived to welcome the team and baseball back to the city.

Fans got a chance to root for the team at its home opener, which also marked the 25th anniversary of the ballpark.

"You know baseball is all about being on a hot streak and we got one going. I can feel it, so I can look forward to the entire ride," said Geoffrey Dowd of San Francisco.

So far, the Giants have won six out of seven games, clinching a 10-9 win against the Seattle Mariners on Friday afternoon.

Long-time Giants fans said they wouldn't miss the day or chance to reflect on Oracle Park's anniversary.

"I’m just so happy to be part of 25 years, a Giants fan season ticket holder even before that, my dad took me it's like celebrating with friends and family," said Maria Gamulo-Owen of Livermore.

As the giants faced the Mariners, the field's iconic Coca-Cola bottle sported a "renewed" look.

Concession stands also offered new options in addition to the classic baseball favorites.

Fans said with Buster Posey back in the building, moving from behind the plat to the front office, their confidence is skyrocketing.

"Buster Posey is family. He brings an energy that we haven’t seen in a long time," said Sandra Emberland of Hayward.

