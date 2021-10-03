Oracle Park Trolls Dodgers After Giants Clinch NL West Title

Oracle Park trolls Dodgers after Giants clinch division originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The race for the NL West title came down to the final day of the regular season between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, with San Francisco emerging victorious after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The out-of-town scoreboard in right field decided to troll the Dodgers by posting their next game directly after the Giants' win.

Troll game at Oracle Park: 10/10 pic.twitter.com/A4On0WtNLI — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 3, 2021

LA will play Wednesday in the NL Wild Card Game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, with the winner advancing to play the Giants in the NLDS.

The Giants' high-powered offense ended the regular season on a high note Sunday, putting up 11 runs to take down the Padres, the team just about every pundit projected to be the Dodgers' top competitor in the division.

Instead, San Diego imploded down the stretch of the season and wasn't even in contention for a Wild Card spot over the last few weeks.

We'll find out Wednesday night who the Giants will be meeting in the NLDS.

