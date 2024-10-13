NCAA football

Oregon wide receiver ejected for spitting on Ohio State player

The incident occurred at around the 11:31 mark in the second quarter.

By Brendan Brightman

Traeshon Holden
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

In the second quarter of the Big Ten showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon, Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected for spitting on a Buckeye defensive back after a play in the end zone.

Moments after Oregon pulled off a miraculous onside kick, where they gained possession after kicking the football directly at an Ohio State player lined up for the reception, Holden spit on cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

Holden was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, costing the Ducks 15 yards and resulting in him getting ejected from the game.

At the time of the penalty, the Ducks were on the 10-yard line.

Holden was escorted off the field and was seen showing frustration in the tunnel.

The Ducks ended up scoring a field goal on the drive, taking a 15-14 lead early in the second quarter.

Holden, a senior who transferred from Alabama after the 2022 season, has been one of the best offensive weapons for the Ducks this season, with 19 catches for 274 yards. In Saturday's game, Holden had one reception for 32 yards before getting ejected.

