Otto Porter Jr. Reveals Why He Signed With Raptors Over Warriors Reunion

Porter reveals why he chose Raptors over Warriors reunion

Bringing back Otto Porter Jr. was one of the Warriors’ top priorities entering the offseason.

But, just as they did with Gary Payton II, the team could only watch as Porter found a new home with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year contract worth $12.4 million.

On Wednesday when Porter’s deal with the Raptors officially was announced, he depicted why he chose to sign with Toronto over reuniting with the reigning NBA champions.

“I played against Toronto a lot being in Washington D.C. [with the Wizards]. Love the city,” Porter said. “My wife is from here. It just makes sense.”

Porter spent the first eight seasons of his career in the Eastern Conference with the Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic before signing a one-year deal with Golden State last offseason. He squared off against the Raptors in two postseason series -- the opening rounds of the 2015 and 2018 playoffs with Washington, losing both.

The furthest Porter made it into postseason basketball was the conference semifinals on three occasions with Washington. That is, of course, until he chipped in to the Warriors' championship run this summer.

Leaving the Bay just weeks after clinching the league title wasn't an easy decision.

"It was tough, obviously, winning a championship there," Porter said. "I think a lot of guys were expecting everybody to be back to run at it again. It was a tough decision. But I’m locked in with those guys for life. We had an unbelievable year."

Porter joins Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet on the Raptors, a team coming off a 48-win season. Toronto's 2021-22 campaign ended in the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

"This is a new opportunity for me to come to Toronto and have aspirations to win a championship here," Porter said.

Warriors fans certainly hope for the best for Porter. Just ... maybe not the championship part.

