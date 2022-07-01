NBA Rumors: Otto Porter Jr., Raptors Agree to Two-Year Contract

Report: Porter agrees to two-year deal with Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Otto Porter Jr. reportedly is the latest Warriors player to leave the Bay.

One day after Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II found other homes, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Porter has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Aside from joining one of the best well-ran franchises, what made committing to Raptors even more enticing for Otto Porter Jr. is that his wife is from Toronto. https://t.co/mC6vefRrb3 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Haynes reports that the second year of the contract is a player option.

In his lone season with the Warriors, Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.2 minutes per contest.

His role took a bigger platform in the NBA Finals when coach Steve Kerr made the decision to start Porter over Kevon Looney in Games 4, 5 and 6, going on to help the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight seasons.

In the six games of the Finals, Porter Jr. shot 58.8 percent from the field and 56.2 percent from behind the arc.

Golden State reportedly had a veteran minimum offer on the table for Porter, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, but he ultimately chose the Raptors, partly because his wife is from Toronto, according to Haynes.

Porter was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He played the first six seasons of his career with the Wizards before playing three seasons with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Orlando Magic.

In August 2021, Porter landed in the Bay after signing with the Warriors on a $2.4 million veteran minimum.

Dub Nation will surely miss Porter Jr. and are grateful for what he did here in the Bay, but excited for what the 29-year-old will accomplish in the Great White North.

