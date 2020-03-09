Maximum Security Trainer Among 27 Charged in Horse Racing Doping Scheme

The trainer of Maximum Security, the first horse to ever be disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby for causing interference, was among the more than two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others charged in what authorities describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to race faster.

Jason Servis trained Maximum Security to victory at last month's $20 million Saudi Cup, the world's most valuable horse race. Servis is accused of obtaining and administering performance enhancing drugs "to virtually all of the racehorses under his control," from 2018 until February 2020, according one of four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Charges brought against the 27 individuals include drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman scheduled a news conference to discuss the charges, which allegedly affected races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities said participants in the fraud misled government agencies, including federal and state regulators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, various state horse racing regulators and the betting public.

Prosecutors noted in the indictments that professional horse racing is a $100 billion industry followed by millions of fans worldwide, leading racehorses to sell at auction for well over $1 million.

According to the indictments, marketers and distributors of drugs known as “blood builders” to stimulate a horse's endurance have infiltrated the horse racing industry for at least the last decade.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.

The indictments said other drugs used to deaden a horse's sensitivity to pain to improve the horse's performance could also lead to leg fractures.