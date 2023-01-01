Packers' Jaire Alexander Does Griddy Dance in Justin Jefferson's Face

By Sanjesh Singh

Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other.

In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau Field.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson tried to spin back to haul in an underthrown pass by Kirk Cousins, but Alexander stuck out his hands to break up the play.

Alexander then hit Jefferson's favorite celebration in his face: the griddy.

Sports

Bay Area Dec 31, 2022

2022 Bay Area Sports Moments: Warriors Win Title, 49ers Take NFC West, Giants Retire Will Clark's Number

Warriors Dec 30, 2022

Warriors Observations: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson Fuel Win Vs. Blazers

Jefferson pointed towards Alexander looking for a taunting call, but no flags emerged.

Minnesota has already clinched the NFC North but are in the hunt for the conference's No. 1 seed, while the Packers simply need to win out to claim a wild card spot.

Copyright RSN
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us